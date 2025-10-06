Darjeeling Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 24, CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit North Bengal Today — Latest Developments | X/@sumithansd

Darjeeling: At least 24 people, including children, lost their lives and several others remain missing after relentless rain triggered a series of landslides across Darjeeling and adjoining Jalpaiguri districts.

Officials described this as the region's worst such disaster in a decade. Roads, bridges, and homes were swept away, isolating villages and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded. Rescue operations reportedly continue amid the heavy rainfall.

Here are 10 latest developments:

1. Death toll climbs to 24

The toll, earlier reported to be 23, rose to 24 on Monday morning (October 6) with the recovery of one more body, according to North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha. He said that the situation remained “extremely challenging” as continuous rain was hampering rescue work. Several people are still missing, with authorities warning that the toll could rise further.

2. CM Mamata Banerjee sets up control room, to visit North Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency meeting at Nabanna on Sunday, October 5, and opened a 24x7 control room to coordinate relief and rescue efforts. She also is scheduled to visit North Bengal on today to assess the situation on the ground.

3. Reported as 'worst' landslide in a decade

Officials described the event as the worst since the 2015 Darjeeling landslides, which claimed nearly 40 lives. Multiple locations, including Mirik, Dhar Gaon, Jasbirgaon, and parts of Jalpaiguri, have been affected, with significant damage to homes and road networks.

4. Hundreds of tourists stranded

Tourist movement between Siliguri and Darjeeling has been severely hit, with major roads including the Kurseong and Rohini routes blocked. Authorities are using alternative routes such as Tindharia Road to evacuate those stranded.

5. Bridge collapses, PWD working on temporary connectivity

A portion of the Dudhia iron bridge over the Balasan river collapsed, cutting off Mirik from Siliguri. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb said the Public Works Department (PWD) was constructing a temporary bridge to restore partial connectivity.

6. Wooden bridge collapses in Jaldapara, elephants rescue tourists

In Alipurduar’s Jaldapara Forest, a wooden bridge near a tourist lodge gave way amid heavy rain. Forest Assistant Wildlife Warden Ravikant Jha said trained elephants carried tourists to safety after the collapse blocked road access.

7. IMD issues red alert for Darjeeling, Coochbehar and Alipurduar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Darjeeling, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Other areas of North Bengal remain under a yellow alert.

8. PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the situation was being closely monitored and promised all possible assistance to those affected. “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling,” he posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief, urging the Centre to expedite aid to West Bengal and Sikkim and to “immediately provide necessary assistance in view of the gravity of the situation.”

9. Opposition targets Mamata over Durga Puja carnival

Opposition parties criticised the CM Banerjee for attending Kolkata’s state-organised Durga Puja carnival on Sunday despite the worsening flood situation in North Bengal. BJP leaders questioned her decision to stay in the capital while the hills were facing widespread devastation.

10. Relief operations intensified

Rescue teams from the NDRF, state disaster response units, and local police are conducting round-the-clock operations. In Jalpaiguri, relief efforts are underway with food, water, and shelter provided to displaced families. The West Bengal government termed the situation as “alarming” and directed continuous monitoring of all high-risk zones.