Watch: Woman climbs into McDonald’s drive-thru to cook her own order

Image credit: Google

There are some people who can go to any length to get their hands on a McDonald's meal. However, most of us have not amde the attempt to prepare the same.

Lately a woman climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window to get into the kitchen and made an order to be taught to make her meal. A clip of the woman wearing a pink dress and heels and climbing through the drive-thru's window has gone viral on social media.

Do you know why did she do the same?

This is because the staff did not have gloves and were unable to take further orders due to sanitary issues. The other reason was she also wanted to satisfy her craving.

"Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking any more orders CAUSE we have no gloves," the video text read.

The video further read, "She’s not playing, she wants to make her own food."