Matrimonial ad for bride, listing feet, bra and waist size goes viral; angry netizens call it utter 'nonsense'

While modern ways of falling in love are more prevalent, traditional ways still exist. A large section of the population still prefer doing things 'old school' with looking for their perfect match via matrimonial sites. Some of these ads can be a little hilarious at times, however, this time the internet has witnessed something quite bizarre.

Recently, a matrimonial ad has gone viral, in which a man is said to be looking for a wife with overly specified requirements, by listing out waist, feet, and breast size. Even if you've seen your fair share of strange and unusually particular adverts on matrimony websites, you'll be annoyed by this one.

The man said he was looking for a woman who was "5'2 to 5'6" tall and measured "32b to 32c, size 12-16 (waist) and size 6-7 (feet)," a considerably more specific and equally problematic set of specifications that none of us would ever expect to come across!

Have a look at the ad here:

If that wasn't enough, the ad went on to outline a slew of other requirements for the bride, some of which were in direct opposition to one another. She should be conservative but also liberal, lively but down to earth, and "be into donning costumes in bed," according to the ad.

The woman must also enjoy dogs, be childless, and be between the ages of 18 and 26.

Netizens who were outraged flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:22 PM IST