Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:56 AM IST

'Masterstroke': Twitter reacts to PM Modi's announcement to withdraw farm laws

The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise attracting mixed response from general public.
FPJ Web Desk
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.

The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise attracting mixed response from general public. A large section of social media users are welcoming the decision while taking a dig at Modi and lauding the spirit and determination of the protesting farmers. While others are disappointed at the 'U-turn' and are seeing it as a purely election centric decision.

Here's what people think about PM Modi's announcement to withdraw three farm laws today.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:56 AM IST
