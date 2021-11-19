'Masterstroke': Twitter reacts to PM Modi's announcement to withdraw farm laws

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.

The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise attracting mixed response from general public. A large section of social media users are welcoming the decision while taking a dig at Modi and lauding the spirit and determination of the protesting farmers. While others are disappointed at the 'U-turn' and are seeing it as a purely election centric decision.

Here's what people think about PM Modi's announcement to withdraw three farm laws today.

Visionary. Solved the problem he created himself. Just like reducing fuel prices by Rs 10 after adding 3 times the cess



P.S. Farmers were called anti-national for demanding the repeal. So the government must be even more anti-national for enacting the repeal right? #MasterStroke https://t.co/2sV9xdr9iB — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) November 19, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which is a bigger masterstroke?



Implementing Farm laws or repealing it after death of 600 farmers ? #MasterStroke #Farmlaw — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) November 19, 2021

Advertisement

Mobocracy overwhelming the law of the land.



Thank you Modi जी।#Masterstroke👇 https://t.co/geqaf7VYm2 — Lost History (@Lost_History1) November 19, 2021

After repealing all three farm laws @narendramodi be like :



(Mitron, Aakhir sabne milkar mujhe bhi politician bana hi diya) #MasterStroke



But, I am utterly disappointed. pic.twitter.com/HxlFnpGvw3 — Rohit Gupta (@guptajee_rk) November 19, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:56 AM IST