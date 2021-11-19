'Masterstroke': Twitter reacts to PM Modi's announcement to withdraw farm laws

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.
In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."
Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."
The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.
The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise attracting mixed response from general public. A large section of social media users are welcoming the decision while taking a dig at Modi and lauding the spirit and determination of the protesting farmers. While others are disappointed at the 'U-turn' and are seeing it as a purely election centric decision.
Here's what people think about PM Modi's announcement to withdraw three farm laws today.
Visionary. Solved the problem he created himself. Just like reducing fuel prices by Rs 10 after adding 3 times the cess— Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) November 19, 2021
P.S. Farmers were called anti-national for demanding the repeal. So the government must be even more anti-national for enacting the repeal right? #MasterStroke https://t.co/2sV9xdr9iB
#MasterStroke much? pic.twitter.com/7jqKfj0boQ— Ved Vriti (@VedVriti) November 19, 2021
All tyrants have had an ugly fall— Ashbit^ (@tamilthimir) November 19, 2021
This one is no different
Push..✊#FarmLaws #disappointed ? Real #MasterStroke #kisanandolan #KisanMajdoorEktaZindabaad pic.twitter.com/UUexIAHMhu
Modi right now 🤣🤣#FarmLaws #MasterStroke pic.twitter.com/OIHR5vIoFJ— Khotikarok Modi (@khotikarokmodi) November 19, 2021
#FarmLaws repealed before UP and Punjab Elections #Masterstroke. pic.twitter.com/oGBSvxlJBN— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 19, 2021
Which is a bigger masterstroke?— A.J. (@beingabhi2712) November 19, 2021
Implementing Farm laws or repealing it after death of 600 farmers ? #MasterStroke #Farmlaw
BJP supporters right now. 😂#kisanektazindabaad #FarmLaws #MasterStroke— Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) November 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/gbLViEC3Gn
Mobocracy overwhelming the law of the land.— Lost History (@Lost_History1) November 19, 2021
Thank you Modi जी।#Masterstroke👇 https://t.co/geqaf7VYm2
After repealing all three farm laws @narendramodi be like :— Rohit Gupta (@guptajee_rk) November 19, 2021
(Mitron, Aakhir sabne milkar mujhe bhi politician bana hi diya) #MasterStroke
But, I am utterly disappointed. pic.twitter.com/HxlFnpGvw3
Me to 56 inch right now :#MasterStroke#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/DxluUAKvUC— Grootभाई (offline) (@fafdaisbae) November 19, 2021
We voted you to make laws not to repeal them and seek noble peace price #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #Masterstroke@narendramodi #SpinelessPM pic.twitter.com/gfX6b33BVv— Nikhil Ashunita Singh (@ashunita_nikhil) November 19, 2021
