Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:13 AM IST

Victory of Farmers': Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders after PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.
FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws. In an address to the nation, he said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.

The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise with leaders and political commentators welcoming the decision while lauding the spirit and determination of the protesting farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers satyagraha defeated the arrogant government and congratulated them on their victory over 'injustice'

The face of the Farmer Protest and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait however maintained that the ongoing protests won't be stopped immediately but only after farm laws repealed in Parliament.

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminded PM Modi of the all the unpleasant events that unfolded during the course of the year long protest and said that decision was taken only due to the fear of defeat in the upcoming elections.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three contentious agricultural laws and said he looked forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction". He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends".

Punjab Deputy CM SS Randhawa told ANI, "Farmers were agitating for 11 months. Around 700 farmers died. Better late than never. Government of India accepted its mistake and repealed the farm laws. I welcome this. Government should also help the 700 families who lost their loved ones, as the Government of Punjab did.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacting to the announcement said, "It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsiblity for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:50 AM IST
