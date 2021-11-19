Victory of Farmers': Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders after PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws. In an address to the nation, he said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".

Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.

The announcement has taken the whole country by surprise with leaders and political commentators welcoming the decision while lauding the spirit and determination of the protesting farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers satyagraha defeated the arrogant government and congratulated them on their victory over 'injustice'

The face of the Farmer Protest and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait however maintained that the ongoing protests won't be stopped immediately but only after farm laws repealed in Parliament.

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminded PM Modi of the all the unpleasant events that unfolded during the course of the year long protest and said that decision was taken only due to the fear of defeat in the upcoming elections.

600 से अधिक किसानों की शहादत

350 से अधिक दिन का संघर्ष, @narendramodi जी आपके मंत्री के बेटे ने किसानों को कुचल कर मार डाला, आपको कोई परवाह नहीं थी।



आपकी पार्टी के नेताओं ने किसानों का अपमान करते हुए उन्हें आतंकवादी, देशद्रोही, गुंडे, उपद्रवी कहा, आपने खुद आंदोलनजीवी बोला..1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2021

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three contentious agricultural laws and said he looked forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction". He further said the "sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends".

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Punjab Deputy CM SS Randhawa told ANI, "Farmers were agitating for 11 months. Around 700 farmers died. Better late than never. Government of India accepted its mistake and repealed the farm laws. I welcome this. Government should also help the 700 families who lost their loved ones, as the Government of Punjab did.

Farmers were agitating for 11 months. Around 700 farmers died. Better late than never. Govt of India accepted its mistake & repealed the farm laws. I welcome this. Govt should also help the 700 families who lost their loved ones, as Punjab Govt did: Punjab Deputy CM SS Randhawa pic.twitter.com/3ExipFrU07 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacting to the announcement said, "It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsiblity for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament.

It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsiblity for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/XKBm8uShk8 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:50 AM IST