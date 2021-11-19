FPJ Explains: What are 3 farm laws? All you need to know about the contentious laws which PM Modi decided to repeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said.

He also highlighted his govt's measures to benefit small farmers. "I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.

What were these farm laws?

Bhartiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait on November 1 had said the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal the contentious laws, after which farmer protests around Delhi would be intensified.

During the last monsoon session of Parliament, three new agri bills were passed, followed by President Ram Nath Kovind giving his asset to them on September 27, which are now the law of the land.





The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, seeks to give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside of the notified Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yards.





The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, gives farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.





The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, is meant to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potato from the list of essential commodities and do away with the imposition of stock holding limits





A section of farmers and farmers' organisations have been protesting against the new farm laws.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:36 AM IST