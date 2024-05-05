 Chhattisgarh Shocker: 14-Yr-Old Girl Hacks Elder Brother To Death After He Stops Her From Using Mobile Phone
The teenager has been detained for the offence that took place at Amlidihkala village under Chhuikhadan police station limits on Friday, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Chhattisgarh: A 14-year-old girl allegedly hacked her elder brother to death with an axe after he scolded her for talking to boys on mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, police said.

The girl told the police that she and her brother (18) were at home at the time of the incident while the other family members had gone out for work.

Her brother reprimanded her claiming she talked to boys on mobile phone, and asked her not to use the phone anymore.

Angry Girl Hits Brother's Neck With Axe

Angry over the rebuke, the girl allegedly hit her brother on his throat with an axe when he had fallen asleep. Her brother died on the spot, police said.

The girl then had a bath and cleaned the blood stains on her clothes before telling neighbours that her brother had been murdered.

After being alerted by villagers, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Girl Admits To Brother's Murder

During questioning by police, the girl admitted to have killed him, the statement said.

A case was registered and further investigation was underway.

