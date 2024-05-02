Mumbai Police And Crime Branch Jointly Investigate Alleged Murder Of Constable Vishal Pawar

Constable Vishal Pawar |

Mumbai: After a police constable, Vishal Pawar, was allegedly killed by a gang of drug addicts, the Railway Police, Mumbai Police, and the Crime Branch are jointly investigating Vishal Pawar's case, exploring all possibilities and theories. In Mumbai, drug addicts roam freely in many railway stations, not only causing trouble but also posing fatal threats to normal citizens due to the fear instilled among the Mumbaikars.

Constable Vishal Pawar, approximately 30 years old, died on Wednesday after allegedly being injected with a poisonous substance by a gang of robbers and drug addicts near a railway track close to Matunga on April 28. Pawar was attached to the Worli Local Arms division-3 and had been battling for his life for three days.

A railway police officer stated, "We are investigating all possibilities and theories. In the meantime, someone posted viral information that the body was lying near the track for 12 hours, but we did not receive any report about it, and no one informed the police. According to the statement, the attack occurred on April 28th, and then he returned home. On the 29th, until the evening, he was fine, but later he began feeling nauseous, and then he was admitted to the Civil Hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. The Railway Police received the case on April 1st, and we immediately initiated the investigation. The railway police regularly conduct campaigns against drug addicts."

According to the source, Pawar resided in Thane and had been in the police department since 2015. On April 28, he was heading for a night shift aboard a slow local train. He was dressed in civilian clothes and standing near the door while talking on his mobile phone, Around 9.30 pm. as the train slowed down between Matunga and Sion stations, someone outside the train struck his hand, causing the mobile phone to fall outside the local train.

As the local was slow Pawar disembarked to pursue the thief but was soon surrounded by a gang of alleged robbers and drug addicts. Amid their assault, one member of the gang purportedly injected him with a poisonous substance on his back while others helped him. They also forced a red liquid into his mouth, causing him to lose consciousness. He regained consciousness nearly 12 hours later and somehow managed to return home to Thane, prompting his family to admit him to a Thane Government Hospital.

Upon his family's approach, the Kopri police station, police recorded Pawar's statement and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 392 (robbery), 394 (hurting while robbing), 328 (causing harm by administering poisonous substances), the murder section 302 was added after his demise during treatment. The case was transferred to Dadar railway police station.

Anil Kadam, Senior Police Inspector at Dadar Railway Police Station, stated, "Multiple teams, comprising city police and railway police, have been formed for investigation, with technical assistance. However, no CCTV cameras were near the track where the incident occurred. Pawar's body has been handed over to his family for the final rites, which took place in his village." However, the doctors have not yet specified the cause of death, keeping it reserved for further investigation, Kadam Added.

Ranjit Dhere, Senior Police Inspector at Kopri Police Station, stated, "We recorded his statement on April 29th. The hospital has reserved its opinion. We have transferred the case to Dadar Railway Police on 1st April."

The day after Vishal Pawar's incident, on April 29, around 5 pm, at Matunga Road station, a drug addict attacked a woman. The drug addict attempted to strangle her, robbed her mobile phone, and pushed her, causing her to fall from the platform onto the tracks (towards Churchgate). Bystanders apprehended him and handed him over to the police.