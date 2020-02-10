'Marty likes Eminem as much as Marvel movies': Martin Scorsese's expression at Oscars 2020 sets off epic meme fest

Rapper Eminem brought the entire room at the Dolby Theatre to their feet after performing his chartbuster song 'Lose Yourself' at the ongoing 92nd Academy Awards.

The song 'Lose Yourself' from Eminem's movie '8 Mile' had earned him an Oscar in 2003.

The 15-time Grammy winner was given a standing ovation once his performance ended. Kellie Marie Tran, Billie Eilish, and Idina Menzel were seen singing along in the audience.

On the other hand, fuddy duddy and Marvel hater Martin Scorsese looked visibly perturbed by the performance, much like a middle-aged man jazz lover suddenly introduced to rap.

His reaction set off a meme-fest of sorts with many Twitter users wondering if he hated editing and Marvel more than Eminem!