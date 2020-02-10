Watch full video: Eminem stuns Oscars 2020 audience with live performance of Lose Yourself

Full lyrics

Look

If you had

One shot

Or one opportunity

To seize everything you ever wanted

In one moment

Would you capture it

Or just let it slip?

Yo

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti

He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready

To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin'

What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud

He opens his mouth, but the words won't come out

He's chokin', how, everybody's jokin' now

The clocks run out, times up, over, blaow!

Snap back to reality, oh there goes gravity

Oh, there goes Rabbit, he choked

He's so mad, but he won't give up that easy? No

He won't have it, he knows his whole back's to these ropes

It don't matter, he's dope, he knows that, but he's broke

He's so stagnant, he knows, when he goes back to this mobile home, that's when its

Back to the lab again yo, this whole rhapsody

Better go capture this moment and hope it don't pass him

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better

His soul's escaping, through this hole that is gaping

This world is mine for the taking

Make me king, as we move toward a New World Order

A normal life is borin', but super stardom's close to post mortar

It only grows harder, only grows hotter

He blows, it's all over, these hoes is all on him

Coast to coast shows, he's known as the Globetrotter

Lonely roads, God only knows, he's grown farther from home, he's no father

He goes home and barely knows his own daughter

But hold your nose 'cause here goes the cold water

These hoes don't want him no mo', he's cold product

They moved on to the next schmo who flows, he nose dove and sold nada

So the soap opera is told and unfolds, I suppose it's old partna, but the beat goes on

Da-da-dum, da-dum, da-da

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better

No more games, I'ma change what you call rage

Tear this motherfuckin' roof off like two dogs caged

I was playin' in the beginnin', the mood all changed

I been chewed up and spit out and booed off stage

But I kept rhymin' and stepped right in the next cypher

Best believe somebody's payin' the Pied Piper

All the pain inside amplified by the

Fact that I can't get by with my nine to

Five and I can't provide the right type of

Life for my family 'cause man, these goddamn food stamps don't buy diapers

And its no movie, there's no Mekhi Phifer

This is my life and these times are so hard

And it's getting even harder tryna feed and water my seed, plus

Teeter-totter, caught up between bein' a father and a prima-donna

Baby mama drama, screamin' on her, too much

For me to wanna stay in one spot, another day of monotony's

Gotten me to the point, I'm like a snail I've got

To formulate a plot fore I end up in jail or shot

Success is my only motherfuckin' option, failure's not

Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got to go, I cannot grow old in Salem's lot

So here I go, is my shot

Feet, fail me not, this may be the only opportunity that I got

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime

You better

You can do anything you set your mind to, man

(Lyrics Source: LyricsFind, Songwriters: Jeffrey Irwin Bass / Marshall B Mathers / Luis Edgardo Resto)