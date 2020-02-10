Watch full video: Eminem stuns Oscars 2020 audience with live performance of Lose Yourself

17 years after it won Best Song at the Oscars, Eminem performed his most popular song at the Oscars 2020.
Eminem performed his most celebrated number – Lose Yourself from the movie 8 Mile – at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday and the august audience seemed stunned.
While many stars sang along, several people like Anthony Ramos, Martin Scorsese, Billie Eilish and Idnina Menzel appeared stunned by the old hit.In fact Scorsese's reaction already set off a meme fest.
A few weeks ago, Eminem dropped a surprise album titled Music to be Be Murdered By.
While it was a surprise to see Eminem perform his coveted number, it’s a song that everyone knows the lyrics to – from Juhu to Johannesburg. The Oscars audience certainly did and gave Marshal Mathers a standing ovation.
Lose Yourself won a host of awards when it came out including the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Rap Solo Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It also won the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Oscars.
Its legacy is such that it’s the highest-ranked song from the 21st Century in Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of all Time
It’s also the go-to song for athletes and the ultimate pump up song. Writing for Bleacher Report, Nick Dimengo wrote for Bleacher Report “An absolute classic, Eminem's "Lose Yourself" is still the undisputed king of hype songs in sports—even though it's nearly 13 years old…Coming in with, "Success is my only motherf-----g option, failure's not," toward the end is just one more reason why this entire song makes someone dig deep within himself.”
For old time's sake, here's the original video:
Full lyrics
Look
If you had
One shot
Or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted
In one moment
Would you capture it
Or just let it slip?
Yo
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti
He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin'
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but the words won't come out
He's chokin', how, everybody's jokin' now
The clocks run out, times up, over, blaow!
Snap back to reality, oh there goes gravity
Oh, there goes Rabbit, he choked
He's so mad, but he won't give up that easy? No
He won't have it, he knows his whole back's to these ropes
It don't matter, he's dope, he knows that, but he's broke
He's so stagnant, he knows, when he goes back to this mobile home, that's when its
Back to the lab again yo, this whole rhapsody
Better go capture this moment and hope it don't pass him
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
His soul's escaping, through this hole that is gaping
This world is mine for the taking
Make me king, as we move toward a New World Order
A normal life is borin', but super stardom's close to post mortar
It only grows harder, only grows hotter
He blows, it's all over, these hoes is all on him
Coast to coast shows, he's known as the Globetrotter
Lonely roads, God only knows, he's grown farther from home, he's no father
He goes home and barely knows his own daughter
But hold your nose 'cause here goes the cold water
These hoes don't want him no mo', he's cold product
They moved on to the next schmo who flows, he nose dove and sold nada
So the soap opera is told and unfolds, I suppose it's old partna, but the beat goes on
Da-da-dum, da-dum, da-da
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
No more games, I'ma change what you call rage
Tear this motherfuckin' roof off like two dogs caged
I was playin' in the beginnin', the mood all changed
I been chewed up and spit out and booed off stage
But I kept rhymin' and stepped right in the next cypher
Best believe somebody's payin' the Pied Piper
All the pain inside amplified by the
Fact that I can't get by with my nine to
Five and I can't provide the right type of
Life for my family 'cause man, these goddamn food stamps don't buy diapers
And its no movie, there's no Mekhi Phifer
This is my life and these times are so hard
And it's getting even harder tryna feed and water my seed, plus
Teeter-totter, caught up between bein' a father and a prima-donna
Baby mama drama, screamin' on her, too much
For me to wanna stay in one spot, another day of monotony's
Gotten me to the point, I'm like a snail I've got
To formulate a plot fore I end up in jail or shot
Success is my only motherfuckin' option, failure's not
Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got to go, I cannot grow old in Salem's lot
So here I go, is my shot
Feet, fail me not, this may be the only opportunity that I got
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
You better
You can do anything you set your mind to, man
(Lyrics Source: LyricsFind, Songwriters: Jeffrey Irwin Bass / Marshall B Mathers / Luis Edgardo Resto)
