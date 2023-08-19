‘Meri Zindagi Ka Yeh Aakhri Video Hai': UP Youth Jumps Into River, Records Himself On Camera Seconds Before Ending Life | Video sourced via X

A youth from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh who jumped into a river to quit his life recorded a video before taking the drastic step. In the chilling footage that has surfaced online, he is heard speaking to the camera and asking people to get his sister married with the money he has stored with some of his contacts.

Viral video records youth's last words

The young man took his bike to the Bidhar Bridge located in the Jahangirganj area of Ambedkar Nagar. Later, he parked his vehicle on the roadside and started filming himself. He recorded a video on his phone to point out that he is yet to collect some money from certain people which totals about 2,40,000 INR.

He urged his family members to act after watching the video and get his sister married in a great event by using the money from the above sources. "Mera ek kaam kar dena... meri behen ki shaadi achi tareeke se karva dena. Mein marne ja raha hu (Do one work of mine... get my sister married well. I am going to die)," he is heard saying in the shocking video.

(Warning: Video contains content related to suicide)

"Bhai, yeh meri zindagi ka aakhri video hai (Brother, this is the last video of my life)," he begins with a heavy heart. He then expresses that he is quite upset with his life which has made him resort to die by suicide. Before stopping the video recording, he talks about his sister's marriage and then painfully jumps into the river, leaving his message, the phone, and his bike behind on the bridge.

