Mark Zuckerberg Birthday Special: Hilarious memes featuring the Facebook honcho

Mark Zuckerberg born on May 14, 1984 is very popular for co-founding Facebook. He was born in White Plains, New York.

He had a Star-Wars themed Bar Mitzvah when he turned 13.

He excelled in his classes in school and won prizes in mathematics, astronomy, physics and classical studies.

He went on to attend Harvard University, it was at the Harvard dormitory from where he launched the Facebook social network service on February 4, 2004.

He launched Facebook with his college roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes.

As of March 2021, Mark Zuckerberg is the 5th richest person in the world. He has been depicted in the media many-a-times.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg portrayed Zuckerberg in the movie 'The Social Network'. After Zuckerberg was told about the film, he responded, "I just wished that nobody made a movie of me while I was still alive."

Zuckerberg voiced himself in The Simpson's episode titled "Loan-a Lisa" Actor Andy Samberg has portrayed Zuckeberg on Saturday Night Live. The real Zuckerberg was amused by this and reportedly said, "I thought this was funny."

Speaking of, SNL is not the only form of media to poke fun at Zuckerberg, not when there are memes.

Here are some of the best Mark Zuckerberg memes: