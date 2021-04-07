'Mark leads by example': Signal trolls Zuckerberg after Facebook data leak reveals he used the rival app

Over the past few months, much has been said about WhatsApp's plans for an upgraded privacy policy. The WhatsApp update is part of Facebook's efforts to integrate the various platforms under it, and despite a postponement of the compliance date and multiple clarifications, the company has not been extremely successful is convincing users.

As many began looking for alternative messaging applications, Signal appeared to be the crowd favourite. While Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk urged people to "use Signal", former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden made a rather compelling argument in its favour, pointing out that he used the app on a regular basis and continued to be alive (no, we're not paraphrasing). And while we did not know until recently, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also a fan.

A recent data leak led to the emergence of the personal data of 533 million Facebook users including Zuckerberg himself. But, alongside personal details such as his phone number, birth date and Facebook user ID, the leaked data also reveals that the Facebook CEO has a Signal account. "This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," Dave Walker, a security expert wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Zuckerberg's leaked phone number which mentioned, "Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal."

And the company was quick to respond, stating that he was certainly "leading by example".