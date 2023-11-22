Marigold Ice-Cream: Mexican Woman Prepares Bizarre Dish In Viral Video | Instagram

Social media often surprises netizens with bizarre food recipes, and the recent one is the "Marigold ice-cream." While you might have come across various conventional flavoures of ice-creams such as vanilla and butterscoth, we are sure you hardly new there's something like an ice-cream made out of marigold flowers. A video of a Mexico-based woman preparing it has surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO:

How's it made? Influencer's reel says it all

The video opened showing influencer Anita cutting marigold flowers and soaking them in water followed by putting them in a mixer. The recipe then involved adding milk to the plucked flower petals before it nearly shaped into a milkshake. Using a funnel filter, Anita collected the liquid and separated it from the flower residue. A few more ingredients were added to create the quirky ice-cream flavour.

Video goes viral with more than 8 million views

The video showing Instagram influencer Anita has gone viral attracting more than eight million views on the platform, being shared earlier this November. People undoubtedly found the dish unusual and shared mixed reactions on it. While some found it mouth-watering, others didn't wish to give it a try ever.

"Indians be like - we can make desert out of it. We tho just use it for decoration," read a comment. "I was looking for this flower everywhere for decorating in Diwali, she ate those," said another, hilariously.