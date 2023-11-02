WATCH: Chinese Street Food With Live Worms Stuffed In Momos Goes Viral

Love momos? Here's a video of your favourite food that we warn you from watching due to its bizarreness. A Chinese street food showing live worms stuffed in momos has taken the internet by storm. The video recorded how the creatures were placed inside the dough and mercilessly heated before consumption. WATCH VIDEO

A Chinese street food page shared the footage on Instagram which people called an "Only in China" thing. It opened showing the chef filling a momo dough with live worms. Later, the momo stuffing was sealed and placed into a cooker. Next? The well-cooked momos were opened and shown in front of the camera, giving a glimpse of the carcass inside the dish.

Despite the reel attracting more than a thousand likes, the comment section slammed the food preparation. Some even shared "RIP" and "Om Shanti" messages in reply to the video. Emojis expressing disgust were also shared. Meanwhile, after watching the video and learning about the "annoying" dish, an Instagram user changed his decision to eat momos and said: "No thanks... I'm going for the pizza."

Check comments

