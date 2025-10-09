 Man's Korean Whitening Soap Testimonial Sparks Mixed Reactions; Netizens Suspect 'Fairness Filter' In Viral Video
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Man Uses Korean Whitening Soap To Get Rid Of Tan On His Face; Netizens Say, 'Another Online Scam' | Instagram @koreansoaps

A testimonial video of a 'Korean Whitening Soap' user is going viral on Instagram, with loads of netizens reacting in the comments section with hilarious comments. As the man uses the viral soap, which is being used widely in India for its magical abilities, he shows his before-and-after looks in the video. His before look shows a visibly tanned face, while the after clip reveals a lighter and more even skin tone. The viral video is sparking debate among netizens, with viewers accusing him of using a fairness filter to exaggerate the product’s effects.

The clip, which has been widely shared across Instagram, shows the man speaking about how the soap allegedly helped him get rid of facial tanning. In the video, he presents a before-and-after comparison. He credits the whitening soap for the fairer transformation, praising it as a quick solution for achieving even-toned skin.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to call out inconsistencies. Many pointed out that the lighting, camera angle, and overall complexion in the after results video looked unnaturally enhanced, leading to speculation that the man used a digital filter rather than showcasing genuine results. One user wrote, "Bhai filter saf dikh rha h. (Brother, filter is clearly visible)"

The video has since sparked wider debates about the ethics of skincare endorsements and the pressure surrounding beauty standards, particularly in the Asian market. Despite the backlash, the video continues to gain traction, with some viewers still curious about the soap’s authenticity.

Many users spotted other differences. One wrote, "Bro, how did your bald part of your head become fair? You forgot to apply soap there."

