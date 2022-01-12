e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Man's ex uses his Netflix to watch Squid Games; his plan to teach him a lesson is leaving the netizens in splits

The Netflix series 'Squid Games', starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.
FPJ Web Desk
Sharing passwords of your OTT accounts is the new caring and there is no doubt about this. No matter how old and strong your bond is, if your friend refuses to share the passwords of your favorite online streaming platforms , lets face it you will be taken aback and disappointed.

The exchange of passwords can be a tricky business, especially when it comes to your ex's or people you are no longer friends with. Changing passwords in such a case could make you feel petty while not changing them might also make you feel uncomfortable.

However, a man from Michigan, US has a perfect plan to change the password while also not coming across as petty. Besides, his mischievous plan would also be a perfect lesson for his ex boyfriend who is using his Netflix account even after their breakup.

The man who goes by the name 'Clark' on Twitter has come with an evil plan to teach his ex a lesson who is still using his Netflix account. According to the tweet, his former boyfriend watched an episode of the mega-hit show 'Squid Games' and now to extract a revenge, Clark would let him watch half of the season and will then change the password, leaving him frustrated and helpless right when the show reaches the peak of all the thrill and excitement.

Hilariously evil, isn't it?

"I just saw that my ex signed into my Netflix account and watched an episode of "Squid Game." I'm gonna let him get half way through the season then change the password," read the Tweet that has gone extremely viral on the micro-blogging site.

Here's how netizens reacted to his Tweet:

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix's biggest-ever TV show.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
