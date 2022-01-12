Man's ex uses his Netflix to watch Squid Games; his plan to teach him a lesson is leaving the netizens in splits

Sharing passwords of your OTT accounts is the new caring and there is no doubt about this. No matter how old and strong your bond is, if your friend refuses to share the passwords of your favorite online streaming platforms , lets face it you will be taken aback and disappointed.

The exchange of passwords can be a tricky business, especially when it comes to your ex's or people you are no longer friends with. Changing passwords in such a case could make you feel petty while not changing them might also make you feel uncomfortable.

However, a man from Michigan, US has a perfect plan to change the password while also not coming across as petty. Besides, his mischievous plan would also be a perfect lesson for his ex boyfriend who is using his Netflix account even after their breakup.

The man who goes by the name 'Clark' on Twitter has come with an evil plan to teach his ex a lesson who is still using his Netflix account. According to the tweet, his former boyfriend watched an episode of the mega-hit show 'Squid Games' and now to extract a revenge, Clark would let him watch half of the season and will then change the password, leaving him frustrated and helpless right when the show reaches the peak of all the thrill and excitement.

I just saw that my ex signed into my Netflix account and watched an episode of "Squid Game." I'm gonna let him get half way through the season then change the password. — Clark 🏳️‍🌈 (@BizClarkie) January 10, 2022

Hilariously evil, isn't it?

"I just saw that my ex signed into my Netflix account and watched an episode of "Squid Game." I'm gonna let him get half way through the season then change the password," read the Tweet that has gone extremely viral on the micro-blogging site.

Here's how netizens reacted to his Tweet:

There’s better. Go into settings & change the language from English to something really obscure. It’s a beast to change back because all of the directions & prompts will be in that other language. — SimplyNess (@SimplyNess79) January 11, 2022

Wait until he has watched all but the final, fast forward through the final then remove it from all lists and block it with the parental controls. Let him keep logging in, cursing Netflix and driving himself crazy. When he calls you asking if you blocked it say no why? — Nomad TommyB (@NomadTommyb) January 11, 2022

If you have divorced someone, interrupting them from using your Netflix account should be expected. — janelynne (@janelynne) January 11, 2022

When I was hacked I was more upset that three people were on my Netflix account..very happy when I canceled and then rejoined.. — Emie2122 (@emie2122) January 12, 2022

My ex does this all the time but I don’t remember my password so I can’t change it — bellas ckd’s (@bella32896737) January 11, 2022

The Netflix series 'Squid Games', starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in the ensemble cast, centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix's biggest-ever TV show.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:03 AM IST