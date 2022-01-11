Jhabua: Video of Jhabua girl Nirmala goes viral, CCTV footage shows her next to girl stealing chocolates

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Nirmala, a tribal girl from small Khandalal Khushal village of Alirajpur district, who become an over-night internet sensation by telling officials that if they can't resolve their problems, they should make her the collector and she will solve everyone's problems.

However, this time she has landed into a controversy as this time a video shows her next to a girl allegedly stealing a box of chocolates at a grocery store.

Notably, the incident was reported on January 7, when shop owner Shirish Shah was alone at the shop, with no helper available to help him or keep eye on the customers. The 18 second video of the entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop.

Meanwhile, Nirmala, who belongs to a tribal farmer family and has seven siblings, said that she does not know the girl who was stealing the chocolates.

She said that the girl had come to live in a nearby room a few days ago. 'When I learnt about the incident, I asked her to return the goods, but she said that the shopkeeper owes me some money and he is not adjusting it even after repeated requests, so she picked up the goods from his shop,' she added.

Nirmala said, 'My father is a farmer and I come from a poor family. So much so that I don't even have a mobile. I have taken admission in BA first year in Girls' College Jhabua. I like to speak the truth from the beginning. I try my best and always think about how to keep my point.

Shop owner Shirish Shah, owns a shop at Imli Tiraha. He said at the time of the incident, he was alone at the shop and did not realise if the girl picked up the goods from the counter. Shah told that he came to know about this incident only after watching CCTV footage.

On police complaint, Shah said that local police normally does not file an FIR of such small things and they only accept an application, so I've decided not to report the matter. But I've alerted other traders by sharing this video on social media. Shah also said that girls are educated and should not do such things.

