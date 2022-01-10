Bhopal: Virtual classes proved useful for students, make MP a model in field of online education, says CM Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said running virtual classes during the corona period had proved useful for the students. It should also be used in normal conditions.

Chouhan said higher education was helpful in building a career, acquiring knowledge and choosing employment for the students. It was very useful for the students having substantial interest in higher education, an official release stated.

If students spend important five to six years of their life in teaching campus without any purpose, just for the sake of degree, then we are not able to achieve anything except preparing an army of unemployed youths, he said.

The chief minister was reviewing work of higher education department at Mantralaya on Monday.

Make Madhya Pradesh a model in field of online education. The higher education department has run 200 smart classes in 100 institutions, which is commendable, he added.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary, higher education, Shailendra Singh, commissioner, higher education, Deepak Singh and other officials were present.

As per the release, approval has been given to run 459 courses in 100 higher education institutions in the state. These include 282 certificate and 177 diploma courses. These courses will be helpful for the students in moving forward in life. In the context of National Education Policy-2020, result-based curriculum has been prepared for 85 subjects in the state.

Work of 75 computer labs and 59 internet lease lines has completed for strengthening information technology infrastructure in 100 higher education institutions of the state. Six modules have been made in the unified portal, work on the remaining 12 modules is in progress. A platform for Learning Management System has been developed for setting up a digital repository.

As per information, a total of 440 e-contents of 21 subjects have been prepared. Six thousand other e-contents of this type are also being prepared. Studios have been set up in 10 divisions for their production. The work of setting up virtual class rooms in 200 colleges of the state is underway.

It was informed at the meeting that 55 colleges were identified for NAAC evaluation for the year 2021-22 in government schools. An amount of Rs 58.23 crore has been spent in the state under National Higher Education Campaign in financial year 2021-22.

Madhya Pradesh is among leading states in the country in this field by utilising 86 per cent of the amount released by Government of India, as per the release.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Constable suspended for growing moustache like wing commander Abhinandan reinstated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:31 PM IST