Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:35 AM IST

'Man with golden heart': Netizens extend wishes to Rata Tata on his 83rd birthday

Ratan Tata is known for his philanthropic attitude as much as he is known for his business ethics.
FPJ Web Desk
Ratan Tata | PTI

Born on 28 December 1937, Ratan Tata is one of the most successful businessmen in the country. He is known for his philanthropic attitude as much as he is known for his business ethics.

He has carried a great legacy of TATA family as well as of Tata's business on his shoulder successfully.

He is Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.

He has huge fan following among youth and also from different age groups. As Ratan Tata turs 83 today, scores of his fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration and extended birthday greetings for the business tycoon.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:35 AM IST
