'Man with golden heart': Netizens extend wishes to Rata Tata on his 83rd birthday

Born on 28 December 1937, Ratan Tata is one of the most successful businessmen in the country. He is known for his philanthropic attitude as much as he is known for his business ethics.

He has carried a great legacy of TATA family as well as of Tata's business on his shoulder successfully.

He is Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.

He has huge fan following among youth and also from different age groups. As Ratan Tata turs 83 today, scores of his fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration and extended birthday greetings for the business tycoon.

Happy Birthday Sir Ratan Tata ♥️👌🏻#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/bkNJPadUf5 — Mustak Alam Samrat (@MustakSamrat) December 28, 2021

#RatanTata

Happy birthday to the greatest philanthropist world ever seen

The most respectful personality of india.

He once said he will never let india down and he proved it many times by standing in tough times.

Long live beloved son of mother india.

happy birthday sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niAuixvGwl — Srif Bandda Rahul (@RahulSrif) December 27, 2021

An inspiration to many 😍 his humility, vision, dedication, giving back to the society, brand trust, and most importantly his attitude towards life is so admiring. Happy Birthday Sir 🙏😊 May you always be healthy and happy. #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/GTmnndfGnn — Vivacious Arya Kanya (@DreamingNeha) December 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Sir ❤️

An Industrialist Philanthropist, A Padma Bhushan And Padma Vibhishan Awardee.

He Donates Over 65% Of His Wealth To Various Charitable Trusts pic.twitter.com/kUmmmpMiQR — 𝑁𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎 𝑆𝐾 𝑌𝑆𝑅𝐶𝑃 𝑉𝐽𝐴 𝐶𝐸𝑁𝑇𝑅𝐴𝐿🔥 (@Nainask3) December 28, 2021

Happy birthday Sir #RatanTata a great inspiration for everyone. Stay blessed forever💐💐 pic.twitter.com/gPwfsVTtTA — Mayannk Pande (@MayannkPande) December 28, 2021

Wish you a many more happy birthday sir 💐#hbdratantata #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/dkVgvOYayL — Dhana Sekaran Varadan (@SekaDhana) December 28, 2021

“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”

Happy Birthday Sir ❤️#RatanTata #happybirthdayratantata #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/lCgEjVPZKA — Adarsh Pathak (@Imadarshpathakk) December 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Sir!

Wishing You All The Very Best!#ratantatabirthday pic.twitter.com/3IHIp8x7a4 — Dr. Sukanta Mishra (@PhdNou) December 28, 2021

I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right

~ Ratan Tata

Happy Birthday Sir

I will admire you till my last breath 🙇🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WWbRk7xedW — 𝑽𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒊 (@Urs_PVP) December 28, 2021

happy birthday sir ❤️🙏🇮🇳#ratantata pic.twitter.com/uv2pvRLibE — PRA$UN ₹ANU (@PrasunRanu) December 27, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:35 AM IST