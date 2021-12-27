Ratan Tata's 84th birthday: Know more about him beyond business

Ratan Naval Tata comes from one of the oldest and biggest industrialist family of India. He has carried a great legacy of TATA family as well as of Tata's business on his shoulder successfully. However, different sides of the great entrepreneur are still unknown.

He is Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. Ratan Tata has over 3 million followers on the Instagram and 9.2 million followers on Twitter.

He has huge fan following among youth and also from different age groups. Different aspects of his life can be seen on these social media sites which were lesser known earlier.

Ratan Tata and JRD Tata shared same passion of aviation. On JRD Tata's 116th birth anniversary he shared very old pic of his with sir JRD Tata. Where in very young and enthusiastic Ratan Tata can be seen along with JRD Tata.

He also shared how he became nostalgic over these old memories.

Loading View on Instagram

Ratan Tata is always been fond of dogs and his love for dogs can be seen through his Instagram profile. He had shared photo of his German Shepherd- Tito last year. He wrote, "I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office."

Earlier also he has explained in his interviews, what kind of a bond he shares with his dogs at home. Below photo of his late dog, he shared on its 14th birthday can show his love for dogs.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

At this age also he is eager to learn something new. He shared his photo wherein he is playing Piano.

He said "I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well." After his retirement the hired a piano teacher bur couldn't focus completely which needs to learn Piano. But he is still hopeful to learn it.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

when learnt about young generation popular word "throwback" to share memories, he shared very old photo of his, wherein he was very young.

The photo was taken in Los Angeles before he was going to return to India.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:13 PM IST