Hamirpur Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Hamirpur: Hamirpur is an important parliamentary constituency, out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh,

Due to lack of a single party stronghold, the SP, BSP, BJP, and Congress frequently vie for control in each election. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 57.1 percent. It has five assembly segments spanning three districts: Hamirpur which includes Hamirpur, and Rath constituencies; Mahoba, which includes Mahoba, and Charkhari constituencies; and Banda, which includes Tindwari constituency. As per the latest 2022 assembly election, all five assembly constituencies have been secured by the BJP. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 14,48,595 and 2,98,806, which is around 82.9 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Three-way fight

The BJP has fielded Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel to contest against the Samajwadi Party’s Ajendra Singh Rajput and the BSP’s Nirdosh Kumar Dixit among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. The BJP is aiming for a winning hat-trick this time.

PREVIOUS ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

Previous polls archive

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Pushpendra Singh Chandel, with 5,75,122 votes and 52.77 percent of the vote share, defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Dilip Kumar Singh with 2,48,652 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, Pushpendra Singh from the BJP, again with 4,53,884 votes and 47.04 percent of the vote share, defeated the Samajwadi Party’s Bishambhar Prasad Nishad with 2,66,788 marginal votes.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ



In 2009, the BSP’s Vijay Bahadur Singh, with 25,502 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Siddha Gopal Sahu, securing 1,99,143 votes and 27.45 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.