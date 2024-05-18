Jhansi Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule |

Jhansi: Out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi is a key and also a high profile constituency due to the absence of a stronghold, with parties frequently switching sides through each election. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 60.16 percent. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 13,29,911 and 7,09,830, which is around 65.2 percent and 34.8 percent, respectively.

ASSEMBLT SEGMENTS | FPJ

It has five assembly segments spanning two districts: Jhansi, which includes Babina, Jhansi Nagar, and Mauranipur constituencies, Lalitpur, which includes Lalitpur, and Mehrini constituency. As per the latest 2022 assembly election, the Mauranipur constituency was won by the Apna Dal, while the remaining four constituencies were secured by the BJP.

Prime Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, Anurag Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest against Congress’ Pradeep Jatin Aditya in this election. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP), which is not in the Congress-led INDIA alliance, has fielded Ravi Prakash to contest from this seat.

JHANSI KEY CONTENDERS | FPJ

From the previous elections

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Anurag Sharma, with 8,09,272 votes and 58.61 percent of the vote share, defeated the Samajwadi Party’s Shyam Sundar Singh with 3,65,683 marginal votes.

PREVIOUS ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Uma Bharti, with 5,75,889 votes and 44.07 percent of the vote share, defeated the Samajwadi Party’s Chandrapal Singh Yadav with 1,90,467 marginal votes.

In 2009, the Congress’ Pradeep Jain Aditya, with 47,670 marginal votes, defeated the BSP’s Ramesh Kumar Sharma, securing 2,52,712 votes and 29.32 percent of the vote share.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.