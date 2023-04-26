 Man travelling from Mumbai Airport to Chunabhatti records VIDEO of scammed autorickshaw meter, claims 'Meter running faster than Usain Bolt!'
The driver asked the passenger to delete the video but...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Mumbai autorickshaw meter | Reddit

Are you someone who travels quite often in an autorickshaw? If so, or even if it is a taxi ride, you might be aware that some meters are manipulated by the driver or owner to increase the price faster than the actual.

In one such case, a man visiting Mumbai caught on camera his autorickshaw meter running too fast. He shared the video online to narrate the incident and sarcastically compared the speed at which the price increased with Usain Bolt, a retired Jamaican athlete considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time and having a world record in the 100-meter.

"Not even 10 mins into the ride and approximately 5 km, the meter already read Rs. 270. The meter was running faster than Usain Bolt and I started filming the meter," the Reddit user named Prasad wrote on the social media platform.

The passenger had also noted the number plate of the vehicle, it read "MH02FB6672."

On spotting that the passenger is creating a video inside the transport, the driver objected to it and asked him to delete the footage that captured the alleged meter scam. However, Prasad ensured a backup and uploaded it online to draw the attention of Mumbaikars and officials to the case.

