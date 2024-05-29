Man Exits Driver Seat Of Rajasthan-Registered Car, Climbs To Its Roof To Perform Risky Road Stunt; Mumbai Traffic Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

viral video | x

A man driving a Rajasthan-registered vehicle was spotted getting off his moving roof to perform a road stunt. The incident was filmed by a fellow commuter who was left stunned by the man's act which compromised road safety norms. The video recorded the driver climbing to the roof of the car and standing there in a risky manner, fearlessly.

Watch video

Iska part - 2 police upload karegi 😁 pic.twitter.com/gvnXw1PEOw — Siya (@Siya17082000) May 28, 2024

The video surfaced on X and it captured the man leaving his driver's seat to perform the stunt on the roadway. He was seen climbing the car and standing on its roof. Also, the car door was kept open during the act. As the video went viral on social media, netizens schooled the man and said that the police will soon react to this and share a "Part 2 video" which would carry his apology over the act. "Iska part - 2 police upload karegi," people captioned the video while sharing it online.

Police respond to viral video

Meanwhile, the video caught the attention of the Mumbai traffic police who asked the Rajasthan police team and Navi Mumbai cops to verify the case and take necessary action.

"Bro knows how to write essay," say netizens

Some of the replies to this stunt resonated with the recent Porsche accident case that took place in Pune, where the minor accused was asked to produce an essay to regret his over-speeding drive that claimed two lives. "Bro knows how to write essay," said netizens.