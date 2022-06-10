e-Paper Get App

Man orders Vivo Y83 phone; gets Rs 10 detergent

The man is from Utnoor in Adilabad district

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

A man from Telangana received the biggest shock of his life after he received a Rs10 detergent soap instead of Vivo Y83 from an e-commerce site. Panjari Bhimanna got the package five days after the booking.

In an earlier incident, a man from Kerala ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon but received a dishwashing soap with Rs 5 coin. The name of the customer was Noorul Ameen, who was from Aluva in Kerala. The weird incident went viral on social media. According to a report in Indian Express, the man had ordered an iPhone for Rs 70,900 on October 12. After receiving the Vim dishwash and Rs 5 coin he filed a complaint with the police station. During an investigation, the cyber police found that the phone that was ordered by Ameen on October 12 was received via Amazon Pay Card and received the package on October 15.

article-image

