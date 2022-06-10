e-Paper Get App

Ganja legalised in Thailand; details inside

Officially in Thailand cannabis can be grown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Officially in Thailand cannabis can be grown and possessed. Thailand is the first Asian country to do the same, with a focus on boosting the agriculture and tourism sectors. Reportedly the public health minister is making plans to distribute 1 million cannabis seedlings to encourage farmers to take the cultivation.

Thailand’s government has revealed that it is promoting weed for medical use. One cannot consume cannabis in public as it will be considered a nuisance. One can get a three-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine.

Thailand has become the first country to decriminalize marijuana aka cannabis. It is not following Uruguay and Canada, where marijuana has been legalized on a national level. Thailand wants to make a mark for medical marijuana as it has good medical tourism industry. The tropical climate is good for growing cannabis.

"From our perspective, a major positive outcome of the legal changes is that at least 4,000 people imprisoned for offences relating to cannabis will be released," Gloria Lai, Asia regional director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, said in an interview with News 18.

