Man Orders Kitchen Chimney On Flipkart, Gets Shocked After Unboxing It

Ordering via e-commerce websites can be risky sometimes if things don't get delivered as promised. Ever received your parcel in an unmaintained state to leave you shocked? That would have been a disappointing moment, we understand. A similar incident took place with a man who purchased a chimney for his kitchen on Flipkart. What he received left him angry and upset.

The user took to social media to inform the company about their mistake and complain about it. He pointed out that instead of getting well-designed and functional equipment, he had received the product in pieces. Releasing visuals from his unboxing procedure, he demanded Flipkart to look into the error and resolve it at the earliest. The customer urged the service to take action on the inconvenience caused and replace the damaged parcel with a proper one.

As the man shared videos and pictures of the damaged kitchen chimney, Flipkart replied on X and issued an apology. They said, "We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you regarding the order. We see that you've already reached out to us for this. You have our assurance that we are looking into your concern and, we'll get in touch with you via a call or email."

Meanwhile, the video uploaded showed the chimney in a broken condition with glass pieces shattered in the packaged box. The order referred to an auto-clean technology enabled Kutchina Chimney Crome 75.