UK Woman orders iPhone 13 Pro Max worth Rs 1.5 lakh, receives hand soap instead

A woman based in the United Kingdom ordered the most expensive smartphone and received a $1 hand soap during the time of delivery. The incident doesn't come as a surprise now given a lot of people have complained about receiving the wrong product in the past when they ordered something expensive via e-commerce websites. While incidents like these occur rarely, they surely led to people losing confidence in ordering stuff online. Last year, a Kerala man ordered the Apple iPhone 12 and received a bar of dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. Something similar also happened with a woman in the UK.

A woman named Khaoula Lafhaily ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max through a prominent local carrier and waited for a few days, only to receive an unwanted surprise. The woman received a bottle of hand soap refill worth just $1 instead of the expensive mobile phone that she ordered.

As per a report by AppleInsider, the fraud could have happened during the delivery. The gadget was bought through SkyMobile on a 36-month contract. While she didn’t pay the full amount of the smartphone, the cost of it is about GBP 1,500 (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh). Notably, the gadget is sold in India for Rs 1,29,900.

While placing the order, Lafhaily opted for next-day delivery. But, the delivery happened only after two days as the delivery personnel informed to the buyer that he was stuck in traffic and that delivery wouldn’t be possible on the required day.

The report further states that the delivery guy didn’t deliver the package even when he visited her home the second time. He just clicked a picture of the door, and left a message saying that no one was at home. However, the woman was home at the time. She said that the driver didn’t knock at the door and just left.

Later, when she got the delivery box, she was shocked to see that she had received a refill bottle for hand soap instead of an iPhone. Following this, she filed a complaint with SkyMobile.

The local carrier said that the firm would launch a probe into the matter, but Lafhaily is still waiting for a reply as the carrier hasn’t given any update yet.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:32 AM IST