Man orders iPhone 13 worth Rs 1,05,000, receives two Cadbury chocolates instead

Online shopping has its own convenience, it comes with risks too. In a bizarre incident, leading to customer losing his calm, iphone order was replaced with chocolates!

The unfortunate shopper Daniel Carroll was left in shock for having received toilet roll wapped Cadbury’s White Oreo chocolate bars instead of the £1,045 (around Rs 1,05,000) iPhone. The customer took to several tries for reaching out to the shipping agency, and lately but finally got a reply to assure him.

Take a look at the post, here:

Hi Daniel if your are having an issue with your delivery please do DM us with your shipment number and full address so we can check out what has happened. Thanks, Helen



https://t.co/HfmWwImQTE — DHLParcelUK (@DHLParcelUK) December 21, 2021

According to reprts, the parcel was delayed by two weeks and had been put back on numerous occasions, leading Daniel to travel to his nearest DHL warehouse in West Yorkshire in order to collect it. But when he picked up the box, he instantly felt something was off.

Daniel claims there was no iPhone in at all but just two bars of chocolate and some 'stinking' toilet roll, LadBible reports. “I ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, but due to stock the earliest day for delivery was December 17. Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conflicting updates from DHL,' Daniel was quoted as saying by LADbible.

In a tweet, the DHL employee named Helen wrote back to Daniel's complaint, "Hi Daniel if your are having an issue with your delivery please do DM us with your shipment number and full address so we can check out what has happened..."

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:09 PM IST