Man claiming to be Infosys employee posts 'spread the virus', company says 'will take appropriate action'

A man claiming to be Sr. Technology Architect at Infosys, Mujeeb Mohammad, took to Facebook and posted an objectionable post in the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 22,067 lives and infected 488,426 people globally so far.
Mujeeb posted his picture and captioned, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public." "Spread the virus," he added. Below the picture, in bold, it was written, "SPREAD THE WORD, TO END THE WORLD."
Twitter users shared screenshots of the post along with his alleged designation at the Information technology giant. A Twitter user wrote, "Does @Infosys endorse the views of Mujeeb Mohammad as he wants to spread Corona virus and calls for 'To spread the word to end the world'?" Another Twitter user said, "Hi @Infosys this guy is a Sr. Tech Architect with you. Do you approve of this kind of irresponsibile behavior during a crisis or are your values only on paper?"
Here is how users reacted on the microblogging site:
After the post went viral, Infosys had to face the ire of Twitter users. The company took to Twitter and put out a reply. "Infosys is aware that someone claiming to be an Infosys employee has posted inappropriate content. We are investigating this internally, and will take appropriate action as needed. Infosys takes violations of its code of conduct seriously," wrote the IT giant.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 649 on Thursday, while 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)