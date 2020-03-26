Man claiming to be Infosys employee posts 'spread the virus', company says 'will take appropriate action'

A man claiming to be Sr. Technology Architect at Infosys, Mujeeb Mohammad, took to Facebook and posted an objectionable post in the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 22,067 lives and infected 488,426 people globally so far.

Mujeeb posted his picture and captioned, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public." "Spread the virus," he added. Below the picture, in bold, it was written, "SPREAD THE WORD, TO END THE WORLD."

Twitter users shared screenshots of the post along with his alleged designation at the Information technology giant. A Twitter user wrote, "Does @Infosys endorse the views of Mujeeb Mohammad as he wants to spread Corona virus and calls for 'To spread the word to end the world'?" Another Twitter user said, "Hi @Infosys this guy is a Sr. Tech Architect with you. Do you approve of this kind of irresponsibile behavior during a crisis or are your values only on paper?"

