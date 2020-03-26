No curb to avail essential services, working in farms: Maha ministers assure citizens amidst lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed 22,021 lives and infected 486,825 globally so far. However, essential services will be available during the period, he later clarified.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh clarified that during the lockdown there is no curb on the movement to buy essential commodities like medicines, groceries and vegetables. He added that family members are also allowed to visit patients in the hospitals. The HM gave these instructions to the police at a marathon meeting with DGP and Mumbai CP.

Minister of Revenue in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Balasaheb Thorat, said that there are no restrictions on working in farms or other farming activities in the lockdown period. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "There r no restrictions on working in farms or other farming activities in the lockdown period. Instructions have been given to all collectors to ensure adequate fuel is available for the harvesting machines that have come from Punjab for cutting of wheat."