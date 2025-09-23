Man Carrying Snake Extorted Money From Passengers On Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express; Here's How Railways Responded | X @draghu888

Panic erupted among passengers aboard the Ahmedabad–Sabarmati Express after a man allegedly boarded the train carrying a live snake in his hands and began extorting money. The incident took place between Mungaoli and Bina junctions in Madhya Pradesh. A video of the same was recorded by one of the passengers and is now going viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the man entered the compartment waving the snake and threatening commuters with it. Terrified passengers were forced to hand over cash as he moved from one berth to another. Some even abandoned their seats in fear of being bitten.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @draghu888 on X. The caption of the post reads, "Man with snake boarded at Mungaoli (M.P.) New way of taking out #money from Hard Working Labour class inside #IndianRailways."

The scare lasted for several minutes until the man got off at the following station. Videos and accounts of the incident quickly surfaced online, drawing widespread criticism of railway security and the lack of checks at smaller stations.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have taken cognizance of the matter and initiated an investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused and determine whether the snake was venomous.

Railway's Response:

The shocking episode has raised fresh concerns about passenger safety on long-distance trains, particularly in stretches with limited security presence. Commuters have urged authorities to increase vigilance and ensure that such dangerous stunts are not repeated.

