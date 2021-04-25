Maldives suspends tourists travelling from India; Twitter jokes 'there goes Bollywood Instagram feed'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic raging in India, several Bollywood celebrities went to the Maldives to spend their lockdown. With its pristine beaches and thrilling water sports, the South Asian archipelago became their go-to destination. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more celebrities checked into the world's leading destination centre.

However, many others slammed these celebrities for going on vacations and displaying their happy pictures on Instagram amid a massive COVID-19 crisis back home.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?”

"It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces," said Shruti Haasan.

Now, Maldives' Ministry of Tourism said it has suspended tourists travelling from India from April 27. "With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience," the tweet read.