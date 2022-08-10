e-Paper Get App

Malaysia: Man puts e-cigarette in baby's mouth in viral video; arrested by police

When the mother got aware of the incident, she filed a complaint.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/@fanaizty

An 23-year-old was reportedly arrested by the police for placing an e-cigarette in a baby's mouth. The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media, the video has gone viral.

According to reports, the accused was arrested in Malaysia on August 8 and is likely to face up to 20 years in prison on being found guilty. It can be learned about the case that the kid was related to a friend's sister. When the mother got aware of the incident, she filed a complaint. Following her legal words, an investigation was conducted and the man was arrested.

Police have been quoted in reports to state that the man could be charged with exposing a child to danger but the child did not inhale any fumes from the e-cigarette.

Warning! The video is disturbing:

Read Also
Zomato salutes Kerala delivery partner ahead of Rakshabandhan, here's why
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMalaysia: Man puts e-cigarette in baby's mouth in viral video; arrested by police

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from BMC-run hospitals tie rakhis to former CM Uddhav...

Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from BMC-run hospitals tie rakhis to former CM Uddhav...

On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to the nation

On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to the nation

Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to watch documentary on England cricketer Ben Stokes

Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to watch documentary on England cricketer Ben Stokes

Mumbai updates: Cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh

Mumbai updates: Cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh

Centre to remove limits imposed on domestic airfares from August 31

Centre to remove limits imposed on domestic airfares from August 31