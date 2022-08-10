Malaysia: Man puts e-cigarette in baby's mouth in viral video; arrested by police

Photo: Twitter/@fanaizty

An 23-year-old was reportedly arrested by the police for placing an e-cigarette in a baby's mouth. The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media, the video has gone viral.

According to reports, the accused was arrested in Malaysia on August 8 and is likely to face up to 20 years in prison on being found guilty. It can be learned about the case that the kid was related to a friend's sister. When the mother got aware of the incident, she filed a complaint. Following her legal words, an investigation was conducted and the man was arrested.

Police have been quoted in reports to state that the man could be charged with exposing a child to danger but the child did not inhale any fumes from the e-cigarette.

Warning! The video is disturbing: