Zomato salutes Kerala delivery partner ahead of Rakshabandhan, here's why

FPJ/Zomato

Ahead of the celebrations for brother-sister bond on Rakshabandhan, Zomato took to acknowledge a Kerala based delivery partner for his humble gesture and episode of kindness.

As we know the festival isn't just about tying a Rakhi to one's brother and seeking a gift in return, Jithin Viijayan went out of his way to help a needy. Zomato employee had delivered an order to a women who had an unwell infant. After the delivery, despite heavy rainfall in the region, he made sure to rush to a nearby pharmacy some 10kms away to help the little one with required medicines. The on-duty delivery partner Jithin was saluted by the food delivery app for his humble and helpful gesture.

In an acknowledgment remarks towards Jithin, Zomato wrote in Hindi, "Kabhi Kabhi Bhai Behen Kahi bhi mil jaathe hai." These words suggested that one can come across a sister/brother any time in their walks of life.

The gratitude message by Zomato also added that there's a brother in the person who shows way to a stranded sister, a tutor who teaches young children for free, the elder sibling who sacrifices her meal for the younger ones in the family...and the case of the above Kerala man.

Earlier, reports suggested that the company had awarded the delivery partner with a Gallantary award. Zomato had also shared a LinkedIn post that the honour holds to recognize the critical role that delivery partners play in its operations.

