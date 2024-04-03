'Main So Gaya Uske Baad..': Vijender Singh's Viral Reply To Question Over Joining BJP Day After Retweeting Rahul Gandhi's Video Ridiculing PM Modi (WATCH)

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/ File Image | X

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh, who quit the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (April 2), surprised one and all by his move. Coming days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Olympic medal winning pugilist's sudden "change of heart" became a topic of discussion on the social media in no time.

A video of Vijender Singh, trying to justify his stand to join the BJP, went viral on social media courtesy the vague reply by the boxer-turned-politician.

To be fair to Vijender, he is not the first political leader to switch sides before elections and neither will he be the last. However, what led to questions on his timing of change of party is that he had retweeted a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hitting out at PM Modi on Tuesday, just a day before he switched to the BJP.

When questioned as to what led him to join the BJP, even though just a day before he was reposting tweets by Rahul Gandhi, Vijender, in all seriousness said: "Actually I slept after reposting that tweet and when I woke up, I heard a voice within me that said what I was doing was wrong and that it would be right for me to be with the BJP."

Vijender Singh's reply to the question of changing the party was shared on X by several handles.

Reporter - Till yesterday, you were Retweeting Rahul Gandhi's video against Modi and stood with congress. What happened in 24 hours?



Vijender Singh- I slept after reposting and when I woke up I thought of doing the right thing and joined BJP 😀😂 pic.twitter.com/k271OI1uK1 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 3, 2024

"Laughing is prohibited," said another handle sharing the video.

Boxer Vijender Singh retweeted Rahul Gandhi's tweet last night and then went to sleep.



Woke up this morning and joined BJP.



laughing is prohibited 🤣#VijenderSingh #DhruvRathee #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/pjvL061h4w — Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) April 3, 2024

Vijender Singh had joined politics in 2019 and started his political career with the Congress party. He had even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the South Delhi seat which he had lost. Vijender has now joined the BJP and it is not clear if he will contest the polls.