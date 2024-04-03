Vijender Singh In BJP's Ring: Recalling Instances When Boxer SLAMMED PM Modi, Vehemently Supported Protesting Farmers & Wrestlers

Former Congress party member Vijender Singh joined the BJP on April 3 | X/ANI/PTI

Olympic medal winning boxer turned politician Vijender Singh on Wednesday (April 4) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The sudden move by the boxer-turned-politican shocked one and all as even till a day ago there were talks that Vijender could be fielded against BJP MP Hema Malini from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Another aspect that has baffled the observers is Vijender's past utterances against PM Modi and the BJP. When in Congress, Vijender was one of the few sportspersons who had vocally opposed Modi government over farmers' protests. Vijender was also vehemantly opposed to the BJP when the whole Brijbhusan Singh vs the wrestlers controversy broke out.

Below is what boxer-turned-politican and former Congress (now BJP member) Vijendra Singh had said in his protest against the BJP government during the farmers' protest in 2020.

Vijender Singh during farmers' protest

Vijender Singh in December, 2020, had threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award over the farmers' protest against the Union government over the agriculture laws.

The boxer had also visited the Delhi’s Singhu border where the farmers were camping to protest against the bills.

"Enough is enough. If the government does not listen to the demands of the farmers, then I have decided that as a mark of solidarity, I will return my Khel Ratna,"Vijender had said at the time.

"I come from a family of farmers and army men. I can understand their pain and anxiety. It is high time that government listens to their demands," he had said.

Vijender Singh during Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh vs Wrestlers' episode

Vijender had openly come out in the support of the wretlers' during the whole wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan Singh episode.

“Mothers will stop sending their daughters for sports after these allegations and it will further lead to deterioration of sports in the country,” Singh had said in May, 2023.

In 2019, speaking to news channel NDTV, Vijender Singh had said that PM Modi had lied to the masses in the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaigning about black money and the "Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts if black money returns" that was promised to people.

Vijender Singh's political journey

Vijender Singh had joined politics in 2019 and had thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the opportunity to "serve the people."

In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now its time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank @INCIndia party @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji for this responsibility — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 22, 2019

The Congress had also fielded Vijender Singh from the South Delhi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, the boxer had lost the election. He continued to be in the Congress and appeared at a few press conferences held by the party too.