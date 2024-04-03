'Wasted Your Precious Time In Congress': Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Boxer Vijender Singh To 'Sports Lovers' BJP

Kiren Rijiju and Vijender Singh | Credits: Twitter/Kiren Rijiju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed former Indian professional boxer and Olympic Bronze medalist Vijender Singh on Wednesday, April 3. Vijender joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in the presence of General Secretary Vinod Tawde at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kiren Rijiju welcomed Vijendra Singh to 'sports lovers party' while adding that former Indian boxer wasted his 'precious' time in Congress that has nothing to do with sports.

"Welcome to the sports lovers party @BJP4India @boxervijender brother. You wasted your precious time at a party that has nothing to do with sports." Rijiju wrote on X.

Vijendra Singh joined the Congress Party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested for South Delhi seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha. However, Singh lost in his maiden Lok Sabha election as he finished third with 1.64 lakh votes and vote share 13.56%.

After serving with Congress Party for four years, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Indian boxer decided to call it quits from politics in December 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vijender Singh again entered politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).