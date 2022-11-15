Maharashtra: Dog bows to pray in front of Ganpati Bappa, video goes viral; watch

e-Paper Get App
In the adorable video, a doggo was seen offering prayers to the Lord along the pet parent. Netizens claimed the footage to have been captured from the area near Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati mandir

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
WATCH: Dog bows to pray in front of Ganpati Bappa, netizens suggest the viral video to be from Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati mandir
Ganpati Bappa Morya! For several people, mornings begin with prayers to God and seeking their blessings towards a fruitful day. In one such gesture, we could see a man praying to Lord Ganesha, along his cute little doggo. The video of the incident, claimed to have caught on camera near the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple in Pune, shows the dog calmly bowing down as of worshipping Ganpati Bappa along his hooman.

In the now-viral Instagram reel, we see the dog exhibit a sign of respect in front of the Lord while bowing outside the temple as some consider it unlikely to carry the animal inside the divine premises.

Despite the uploader not having mentioned where the video was shot, one of the comments hinted the location to be near the famous Ganesha temple in Pune, the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati temple. The comment read, "His name is Vishal, you can see him near Dagdusheth ganpati mandir, pune. (sic)"

