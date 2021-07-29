'Mafia raj going on unabated': Chilling video of judge Uttam Anand's alleged murder goes viral; netizens furious

On Wednesday morning, a judicial officer was killed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district after being hit by a vehicle, police had said.

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on morning walk when the incident happened at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area, a senior police officer had said.

Around 5 am, a vehicle hit him from the rear and fled, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar had said.

The judge was found to be lying in a pool of blood by an auto-rickshaw driver, who took him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, the officer had said.

The Supreme Court Thursday said the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court has already taken up the matter and concerned officers in the case have been asked to be present before it.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said this after senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), mentioned the matter.

Shockingly, a video of the killing has gone viral on social media wherein one can see a vehicle moving towards the corner of the road, hitting Anand, and then going on its way.

Watch the video here: