'Please don't ignore us': Students continue to protest virtually; demand postponement of NEET UG to October 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021. However, students seem to be disapproving of the date and are constantly asking for a postponement of the exam.

The Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on July 23 that the Union government does not have any plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations.

Also, the National Testing Agency (NTA) changed the exam pattern of NEET UG 2021 on July 13.

According to the earlier exam pattern, the test comprised of 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). This year, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10.

Such a sudden change has worried students who are complaining of anxiety and stress on Twitter. Many students stormed Twitter to demand that NEET UG should be conducted only when all students have been vaccinated.

Hence, students from across India are registering their protest virtually. Twitter has been witnessing a protest for postponement of NEET UG to October since quite a few days. On Thursday, students continued to ask for postponement.

Here's what students are saying. Have a look.