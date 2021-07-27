Click here for latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams

Due to the ongoing pandemic, almost all the state boards have cancelled their Class 12 board exams.

In light of this development, the schedule for entrance examinations to institutions across the country is expected to be decided soon.

Although the schedule for entrance tests for admissions to institutions across the country is yet to be decided, the registrations for several exams have already begun, with many opting for the online proctored mode to conduct the exams.

The dates for pending sessions of JEE Mains and NEET UG, PG exams have been announced. The optional CET for class 11 admissions will be held on August 21.

JEE Mains

The third edition of the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.



JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to be held on October 3, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced.

The prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 test was postponed given the coronavirus situation in the country.

Since the JEE Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28), so the JEE Advanced examination, which was going to be held on July 3, has also been postponed, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 11 across 255 test cities. NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021. However, it was postponed.

NEET UG

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The application process for the exam commenced on July 13 and will end on August 6.

CET for Class 11 admissions

Maharashtra is likely to conduct a common entrance test (CET) for admissions to FYJC Class 11. The exam will be an objective type test and will be conducted on August 21. The exam will be optional. The registrations for the test will now be open from July 26, 3pm till August 2

Recently, MSBSHSE released a circular stating, "The optional CET will be conducted via offline mode from 11am to 1pm on August 21, 2021, for admission to Class 11 FYJC for the academic year 2021-22. Students can register on http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ starting from 11.30 am on July 20 till July 26, 2021."

Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "The CET which is completely optional will be conducted offline. The exam will be based on Class 10 state-board syllabus with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks. There will be questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subject. The exam will be conducted by OMR method for two hours."

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores.

CUCET

The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier said that it will not conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to the universities for this academic year.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23, " UGC tweeted.

WBJEE

The West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) was held on July 17 2021. the results are expected to be released soon.

BITSAT

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will now be conducted from August 3 to August 9, 2021. The application window for the test closed on July 7, 2021. The admit cards were released on July 17, 2021.

AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the AP EAMCET (Engineering) exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021. The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021. However, with a late fee of Rs 1000, applications will be accepted till August 18.

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10.

The registration deadline was earlier extended to July 8 without a late fee. The admit cards for the test were released on July 24.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons. VIT released VITEEE 2021 Seat Allotment result for Phase 5 on July 23 on its official website.

MIT World Peace University

MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) school of engineering and Technology recently announced the commencement of their MIT-MEET entrance exam on August 4th, 2021.

Adhering to the strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus during the Covid-19 pandemic, WPU-MEET will be conducted online and all aspirants will be able to give the examination from their homes.

MET

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode. The academy has announced the MET 2021 counselling first-round result

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. Registration for the exam will begin on June 15. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15 2021 and was open till July 20, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) will be conducted between July 10, 2021 to July 13. The SET General 2021 registration date was extended till June 28. The admit cards for the exam were released on the official website - set-test.org on June 29.

KEAM

KEAM 2021 entrance exam date has been announced by CEE Kerala. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam will be conducted on August 5, 2021. The admit cards for the exam were released on July 17

MHT-CET

The application form for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) have closed and the exam is likely to be conducted in August 2021.The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the exam date soon.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) which was scheduled to be held in mid-June will now be conducted on July 29 and July 30, 2021.

NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) which was earlier slated to be held on June 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The revised date will be announced soon. The application form correction window was extended to July 11.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) was conducted on 17 January 2021 and results were declared on the official website.

NATA

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) Test 1 exam has already been conducted.

The NATA Phase 2 results were declared on July 22 on the council's official website- nata.in

(With inputs from agencies)