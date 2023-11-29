Maaza Panipuri: Video Of Bizarre Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Atyachaar' With Golgappe

Maaza Panipuri |

What's on your plate for breakfast today? We hope it's something healthier than what we have to offer this Wednesday morning. Netizens have come across a bizarre food fusion involving people's favourite chat item, panipuri. The recipe involves adding chocolate sauce and maaza juice to the classic ingredients of a yummy panipuri. WATCH VIDEO:

Time to leave the planet 🌎🙂 pic.twitter.com/y4ksonvDt8 — Aayushi Gupta (@Aaayushiiiiiii) November 26, 2023

An X user shared the video of the food preparation on the platform and called it the "time to leave the planet" after such weird dishes came into existence. The clip filmed a foodie trying out something different to soothe their food cravings. It opened showing them ading a few puris into a mixer followed by cooked potato. So far, so good. But what happened next was too unexpected as chocolate sauce was added along with some mango juice; that how Maaza panipuri came alive and left viewers stunned.

Netizens react

The video went viral on X and attracted over 490K views on the social media platform. Reactions to the dish were epic as people couldn't accept the innovative recipe involving their much-loved golgappe. They called it unjustice or atyachaar to the chat item. While most viewers said a no-no, a few tried balancing the feedback. Am X user wrote in the reply section, "This would hit tho like that spicy raw mango juice."

this would hit tho. like that spicy raw mango juice https://t.co/m1pzfBvqD8 — ☆ (@hobichaand) November 27, 2023