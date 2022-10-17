Love playing word games? Try this challenge to test your vocabulary skills

MAKE A SENTENCE USING ALL THE FOUR WORDS: accept, expect, except, and aspect |

There are various word games like vocabulary pictionary, word association game, crossword puzzles, word search games, word scramble, and scrabble. These games improve the players’ overall spelling skills and more.

Do you have to think before using 'then'and 'than'?

Rhyming words, homonyms, and homophones often increase people's dilemma in the right usage of these words. For instance, words like coarse and course; bear and bare; desert and dessert; adapt and adopt; and so on...

Similar words like accept, expect, except, and aspect often puzzle people, and this was addressed by Google. When Instagram users were challenged by the AI giant to make a sentence using these four words; they gave responses worth reading.

Read their responses below:

Benefits of word games:

These games increase command over language as they make players learn new vocabulary that they might, otherwise, never get to know. It also improves communication skills.

Kids enjoy such games too, and they are used as an icebreaker activity during formal meetings. These games promote social interaction and group discussions.

Any such games challenging your mind keeps it active. Numerous studies suggest that engaging in mentally stimulating activities is associated with better cognitive function and can help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Enhancing vocabulary makes a person to organize and express thoughts easily and voice opinions as well as interpret and understand what others are saying.

While you play such word games, you get completely immersed in the letters and words, thus there are no more thoughts and especially negative ones, so it helps to escape one's problems for the time being. This could actively help in reducing anxiety and stress levels.