Diwali 2022: Ask your elders, what is their favorite thing to do this Diwali

Diwali is around the corner and what's better than popping questions to netizens like asking elders of your choice, what their favorite thing to do during Diwali is; read the article to know interesting replies of Instagram users

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Diwali 2022: Ask your elders, what is their favorite thing to do this Diwali? |
Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a few days away. People all around India began their Diwali preparations whether it is cleaning their homes, shopping or preparing sweets and snacks for the festival. This Diwali, Google popped questions to netizens on its Instagram handle like asking elders of your choice, what their favorite thing to do during Diwali is and there were interesting replies from people like their favourite thing was to clean their homes, a few replied bursting firecrackers. Foodies replied they like to munch their delicious food. A user replied, "In a Bengali household, it's cooking fish and extensive cleaning of the house."

Indian family cleaning their home

Indian family cleaning their home |

Let see their interesting replies:

Fire crackers: Favourite thing for most of the people during Diwali

Fire crackers: Favourite thing for most of the people during Diwali |

Some even said, they like to paint diyas with their siblings. An Instagram user replied they like wearing ethnic clothes, lighting diyas and watching sky lanterns.

Diwali greeting and Diwali lamp

Diwali greeting and Diwali lamp |

There were some funny replies as well:

A few more replies:

To eat Diwali snacks and sweets: People's favourite thing to do during Diwali

To eat Diwali snacks and sweets: People's favourite thing to do during Diwali |

article-image

