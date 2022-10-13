Diwali 2022: Best gift ideas to make your friends feel special for this auspicious festival

Diwali 2022: Four products to gift your besties this festive season |

With Diwali around the corner, the thought of gifting our loved ones during this festive season strikes everyone's mind and we are often confused as to what to choose; after all, this is the best time of the year to show our love toward our family and friends- our besties. So to put an end to your confusion here we suggest certain gifting product options that you should defintely give a try to.

Products to gift your besties this festive season:

1) Tangerine's first Bio Jewelry Brand

Tangerine is first ever Bio Jewelry Brand in India which is sustainable, light weight, affordable and modern in its design approach. Each jewelry piece of Tangerine is handcrafted by creating it by using natural elements and is available for purchase on their website.

So guys, you can impress your female best friends by gifting this jewelry and brighten up their mood along with their festival.

2) DIY Diwali Kits from The Aesthete Project

The Aesthete Project specialises in all things artsy, handcrafted and customized DIY boxes for every occasion. Their kits range from concepts like Sip & Paint, Tie & Dye, The Baby Box, The Edible Art Box and the Cookie Box which are thoughtfully curated & suitable for gifting, an intimate gatherings, team bonding event or corporate gifting.

Now, this could be gifted to anyone despite their gender. DIY Diwali kits are available for purchase on their website. Gifting this DIY kit to your creative buddies will definitely make their day.

3. Goldsmiths jewellery

Goldsmiths, a handcrafted, contemporary, on-the-go jewellery for the modern woman never fail to dazzle and impress. The charming collections at Goldsmiths ranges from artistic to ageless, elegant to exciting, and powerful to playful making the shopping experience more personal and meaningful and are available for purchase on their website.

4. Mairaa Fine Jewellery by Amica Mohta

Mairaa Fine Jewellery is an elevated, stylish, chic jewellery for every day use, designed by Ambica Mohta. The brand curates exceptional and exclusive designs which are handcrafted in 18kt gold/rosegold by their artisans with natural diamonds, rosecuts, rubies, emeralds and pearls.

They specialise in curating customised jewellery, certified solitaires, refurbishing old jewels, baby jewellery and fine gifts. You can buy them from their website. We are sure that you are going to astonish your near and dear one by gifting this jewellery and who knows someone reading this article, may be gifting this gift article and may surprise you as well.