 Love adding veggies to your noodles? Not only aloo or peas, Myanmar restaurant added THIS to the recipe
In case you love adding vegetables to your cup of noodles, you may like the viral photo that comes all the way from Myanmar.

Updated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Not everyone tries the noodles in the same style, isn't it? Some like to enjoy it simply, while others would want to garnish it with cooked veggies -- which type are you?

In case you love adding vegetables to your cup of noodles, you may like the viral photo that comes all the way from Myanmar. The common ingredients that go with noodles could be tomatoes, potatoes, and peas. Some might also add cheese and sauces to spice up the taste, but how about adding okra or the ladies' finger to the recipe?

When a foodie was trying out a bowl of noodles from the menu of a restaurant in Yangon, Myanmar, she was a little surprised to find bhendi (okra) added to it. She, identified, as Satabdi, shared the image of the dish on Twitter and notified netizens about the case.

And, no sooner, people took to react over the food item and its unusual ingredients. Curious netizens asked whether the dish tasted fair on one's taste buds as they wrote, "How was it?" Satabdi replied to pass on positive feedback.





