'Long live BigB' : Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes as Amitabh Bachchan turns 79

Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known as 'BigB' turned 79 today on October 11.

Amitabh Bachchan, who almost everybody in the world knows, is an Indian actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer, and former politician best known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was born on October 11, 1942 and is widely recognised as one of the most prominent actors in Indian movie history. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was India's most prominent actor; French filmmaker François Truffaut referred to him as a "one-man industry."

Bachchan was born in Allahabad to Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a Hindi poet, and Teji Bachchan, a social activist. He attended Nainital's Sherwood College and University of Delhi's Kirori Mal College. In 1969, he made his cinematic debut as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome. He rose to prominence in the early 1970s as a result of his parts in Hindi films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, and was nicknamed India's "angry young man."

As the world celebrates the legendary actor's birthday, netizens, including celebrities and cricketers have taken to Twitter to wish BigB.

Have a look:

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:15 PM IST