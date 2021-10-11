Doting daughter Shweta Bachchan corrects dad Amitabh as he gets his own age wrong in birthday post

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes and stylish sling bags.

".... walking into the 80th," he captioned the post.

Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, "79th," with a heart emoticon.

Earlier today, his fans gathered outside the 'Jalsa' residence to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Fans were seen cutting a cake and playing songs outside the actor's residence.

At 79, Big B's aura only grows brighter with every passing year. The iconic actor shows no sign of slowing down.

In his five decade-plus career, Big B has conquered it all -- stereotypes, career slump, generation gap, health problems, even Covid-19, and has emerged stronger and successful each time.

Big B started his journey in showbiz as one of the protagonists in KA Abbas' "Saat Hindustani" (1969), and then notably went on to feature in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Anand" (1971) starring Rajesh Khanna. His tryst with greatness started with Prakash Mehra's "Zanjeer" in 1973, the film that established his image as Hindi cinema's Angry Young Man.

Towering roles in "Deewar" (1975), "Sholay" (1975) and "Don" (1978) cemented his position in the industry. While his intense, larger-than-life image has made way to more realistic avatars in recent years ("Black", "Paa", "Piku", "Pink" and "Badla"), his ability to regale with characters of myriad shades continues.

His upcoming line up of films include, "Brahmastra", the Ayan Mukerji-directed film with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The project is being billed as the first part in a trilogy.

"Jhund" - directed by "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule, it is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccer. Big B plays the role of a professor who channelises street children to build a football team.

Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:13 AM IST